Little Big Town Premieres Hauntingly Beautiful New Single At CMT Awards

We’ve got a girl crush on Little Big Town! The country quad took the stage at the CMT Music Awards to perform “When Someone Stops Loving You” from their latest album The Breakers and absolutely wowed the crowd. Wearing all-black, Jimi Hendrix took control of the vocals for their new ballad that was the definition of a sad, heart-wrenching, yet relatable country song. The song was a change of pace from their last single, “Happy People,” which was a feel-good song that could put a smile on anyone’s face!

Just a month ago, LBT released a joyful video to go along with their single and it’s filled with people of different genders, races, sizes and more being happy! The band’s children even make some cameos in the video. We can’t wait to see what they come up with for this new soon-to-be hit!

LBT is nominated for TWO CMT Awards this year for the video of their Taylor Swift-written ballad “Better Man.” They took home the CMT Award for Group Video of the Year and are up for the biggest prize of the night — Video of the Year. Last year Little Big Town took home Group Video Of The Year for their record-breaking hit “Girl Crush,” and have been nominated for 5 more of CMT Awards since 2013. CMT.com revealed that LBT didn’t make the final cut for fan-chosen Video of the Year award and the finalists are vying for the prize are Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and the all-star cast of artists in the “Forever Country” music video.

