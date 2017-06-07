Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Didn’t Want To Come Home From ‘Therapeutic’ Bahamas Vacation

You know that feeling of dread as you near the end of a vacation? Like you just don’t want to go back to work or confront the leak of your new song? Oh, maybe that’s just Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. They def didn’t want to come home from the Bahamas!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, had the most magical vacation ever in the Bahamas. Yeezy whisked his family, including his beautiful kids North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, away to the Caribbean to spend time on a private island away from all of the hullabaloo. It’s no surprise that as their vacation came to a close, none of them were looking forward to returning to America! “Kim and Kanye didn’t want to come home from their amazing family vacation in Bahamas,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. However, it’s more than just regular vacation’s-end remorse. See pics of Kimye.

“It was incredibly therapeutic for them and much needed,” the insider continued. After his breakdown and Kim’s robbery, they are both still dealing with a lot. “Kanye is still battling anxiety and stress so Kim knows he needs trips like this for him to disconnect.” Luckily, they plan to make trips like these a lot more common. “She’s making sure they go on at least two ‘breaks’ a year just the four of them,” said the source. Unfortunately there seems to be stress waiting for the family at home, since some alleged songs of Ye’s leaked on June 5.

The Kardashian family always does it big when it comes to vacations. The whole family will get together and roll out in private jets, plan extravagant events and activities throughout the trip and barely get a second alone. That sounds like a ton of fun, but it’s super important to spend quality alone time with your core family sometimes too. That’s what the West’s have learned recently, and we love to see how they’ve made each other a priority after a very tough year. Keep it up, guys!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kim and Kanye’s trip? Let us know!