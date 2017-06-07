‘Flipping Out’ Star Jenni Pulos Gives Birth To Beautiful Daughter Georgia Grace

Congratulations! ‘Flipping Out’ star Jenni Pulos just expanded her family with the birth of her second child on June 7. It was a tumultuous time for Jenni during her pregnancy, but she had a beautiful result in the end!

Jenni Pulos, 44, and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Nassos, became parents for the second time on June 7, when they gave birth to baby girl Georgia Grace — what a beautiful name! According to PEOPLE, Georgia was born at 1:38 p.m. and weighed 8 lbs., 1 oz. She was measured at 20 1/2 long and she’s doing just perfectly on her first day of life! This ought to be a wonderful blessing for Jenni since she dealt with some complications while she was pregnant. But when the Flipping Out star heard a popular song and spoke to family, she was encouraged to stay strong — and that’s how she came up with her daughter’s name.

“When I was newly pregnant, I had contaminated progesterone and almost lost the baby,” Jenni told the outlet. “The song ‘Georgia On My Mind’ kept playing everywhere I went. I knew it was my amazing aunt and my husband’s best family friend, both named Georgia, saying, ‘We are angels in heaven. Don’t give up.’ We knew from then on her name had to be Georgia.” What a touching story!

Jenni announced the news of her pregnancy last Jan. by posting a photo of herself with her first daughter Alianna, 3, on Instagram. In 2014, the reality star wrote an open letter with a number of “confessions” on how much she loves being a mom. “I confess I cried the first time trying to fold up the stroller because I could not do it,” she revealed. “I confess seeing my baby girl with her delicious smile is the greatest joy of my life, and now all the dark moments make sense and were completely bearable because it led me to her.” So sweet!

Congrats, Jenni! We can’t wait to see where motherhood takes you for the second time around!

