Jason Derulo & Luke Bryan Team Up For Epic CMT Awards Duet

Luke Bryan and Jason Deulo teamed up for CMT Crossroads in 2016, and things went so well for them, that they decided to join forces once again at this year’s CMT Music Awards on June 7! The guys took the stage together for a performance of Jason’s “Want To Want Me” and Luke’s “Strip It Down,” and they totally stole the show. It’s become common for artists of various genres to perform with country artists at country music award shows, and this collaboration definitely proved why the duets keep on coming. You’d never expect these songs to go together, but somehow, these guys made it totally work!

The guys’ performance of “Want To Want Me” from CMT Crossroads was actually nominated for CMT Performance of the Year at the ceremony — and they were announced as the winners earlier in the show! Meanwhile, Luke also scored nominations for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for his hit “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day.” The video stars Luke’s real-life wife, Caroline Bryan, and two sons, among other family members, and was definitely a fan favorite of the year. The country superstar has already won four CMT Awards throughout his incredible career, including Male Video of the Year twice.

It’s been nearly two years since Luke released his latest album in August 2015, so fans have been buzzing about the possibility of new music for quite some time now. The 40-year-old hasn’t shared any details about his plans just yet, but he’s out on the road touring until the end of October, so he won’t have much time to work on anything. Hopefully 2018 is the year, though! Does this guy EVER take a break!?

