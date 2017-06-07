Cher’s Coming To Broadway With Musical Based On Her Life In 2018

Get ready to dance the night away because a musical based on Cher’s life is coming to Broadway! The singer announced the news on Twitter on June 7 saying that the show is officially in the works. We definitely ‘believe’ it’s going to be brilliant!

The beat is about to go on and on in a Broadway musical based on the spectacular life of Cher, 71! The icon revealed the exciting news on her Twitter page on June 6. “Just got off the phone w/Writer & Director of musical,” she wrote. There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS, DANCERS, SINGERS!! IT’LL [BE] ON BROADWAY 2018.” Yaaas! A live show about Cher in the spotlight can be nothing less than remarkable, if you ask us. All of the other details about the show make it a million times more exciting, too!

According to E! News on June 7, Cher will be working with director Jason Moore, 46, who has a pretty impressive resume. Not only did he work on the film Pitch Perfect, but he was also the director of the fan-favorite musical Avenue Q. So, obviously, there is no denying that his next project is going to be perfect. But that’s not all!

The Cher musical is also going to be produced by Jeffrey Seller, 52, who is known for his work in classic Broadway hits that every theater geek loves! He’s worked on Avenue Q, Rent, In the Heights, West Side Story and the biggest one of all… Hamilton! So Cher may have just struck gold by signing on for this musical. With one of the most successful careers in the music business with some unforgettable looks, there is no settling for this all-time superstar!

The star performed at the Billboard Music Awards last May where she did a stunning rendition of her classic song “I Got You Babe.” Is that going to be one of the songs in the musical? Let’s hope!

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to the Cher musical? Which song do you hope makes it in there?