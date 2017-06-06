‘World Of Dance’ Recap: Meet The Second Round Of Contestants

‘World of Dance’ is on fire for the second week in a row! On the June 6 episode, we met the second round of contestants who will compete for the $1 million prize! And, after we cried and dropped our jaw in awe, we realized that the competition just got crazier! Check out our recap!

Alright, alright alright! Let’s get into the second episode ever of World of Dance! It was hard to watch this episode, only because we couldn’t decide who we loved more! As you know, we met the first round of “qualifier” contestants to compete for the grand prize on last week’s premiere. And, this week, we got to meet the other batch of qualifiers! Here we go!

[JUNIOR]: “The Lab”. The group of young teens rocked the floor with a hip hop routine and their energy was contagious! — Neyo: [90], J.Lo, [92], Derek: [92], AVERAGE SCORE: [91.3]

[UPPER]: “Fik-Shun” from Las Vegas, Nevada. The solo act killed it while he put on an emotional performance that touched the judges. He told a story about how he was alone as a kid, and his parents were away from him when he was a young boy. He and Jennifer Lopez had an emotional moment, where she said his performance was “moving.” Neyo [90], J. Lo [92], Derek [91]. FINAL SCORE: 91

[TEAM] “Miami All-Stars”, Miami Florida: The salsa-dancing, gymnastic, DWTS-like group killed it with a routine by one of J.Lo’s songs! The judges loved it and J. Lo deeply connected with the group! But, Neyo wasn’t particularly a fan. In the end the scores weren’t what a lot of people thought. However, they were safe, for now. Neyo [79], J. Lo [82], Derek [82]. FINAL SCORE: [81]

[UPPER] “Luka & Jenalyn”, Toronto Canada: The couple did a beautiful, acrobatic dance and the judges were obsessed! Their physical skills were actually insane. Neyo [83 ], J. Lo [89], Derek [88]. FINAL SCORE: [86.7]

[UPPER] “Quick Style”, Oslo, Norway: The trio of 12 years used to be embarrassed about dancing so they would tell their friends and family that they were other places when they practiced. Their moves were the cleanest and most put together we’ve ever seen. And, they made Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene” a hip hop dance! The judges loved the clean choreography, but they needed more. However, they knew “Quick Style” had something more in store… Neyo [85 ], J. Lo [87], Derek [88]. FINAL SCORE: [86.7]

[UPPER] “Nick Daniels”: A contemporary dancer who had a very personal story. He was left without a father after losing him to cancer. Every time Nick thinks of his dad, it’s when he’s dancing. And, on his audition, it was also his dad’s birthday. In the end, the judges thought he had the “it factor,” especially Neyo. Neyo [85], J. Lo [89], Derek [87]. FINAL SCORE: [87]

