Tiny Struggling With Painful Custody Arrangement With T.I.: ‘I Don’t Like Parting’ With Kids

Divorce is so painful on kids, but it’s equally hard on their loving parents. Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris says she’s struggling at sharing custody with estranged hubby T.I., as it’s especially painful for her to part with her baby daughter. We’ve got the details.

We saw how close-knit a family T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, had during the run of their VH-1 reality series The Family Hustle. The show is now over and so is the couple’s marriage, as he finally accepted her divorce papers in April. He’s been on the road for the last couple of months and when he comes back home to Atlanta, it’s been so painful for Tiny to hand off her children per their custody arrangement. “It’s like some days we’re divorced and some days we’re not. It is a work in progress though cause I don’t like dropping off my kids and he be like ‘I’m finning to take the kids,’ and I’ll be ‘no you are not, they are going with me today.’ Like who told you, just cause you came in town boo,” Tiny said with a little sarcasm in a new interview with Jules Uncut.

“But I try to work with his schedule and let him have the kids or whatever, but that is a little difficult for me sometimes because I don’t really like parting from my baby,” she said, referring to the couple’s 15-month-old daughter Heiress Diana Harris. “If you want to take the boys and whatever, cool, but when you are trying to take the baby, and you want to me gone, no. I don’t really enjoy that,” she added. Sons King, 12, and nine-year-old Major are old enough to do their own thing, but having to part with her sweet little girl when she’s still a toddler is so hard for Tiny.

Fortunately for Xscape singer, she’s been able to have plenty of time with their children as T.I. has been on the road with his Hustle Gang Tour since April, but that is winding down with his final show on June 18. That means he’s going to have more free time on his hands to spend with his children. While they may not be a couple any longer, T.I. and Tiny will always be family through their kids so hopefully they’re able to respectfully co-parent.

