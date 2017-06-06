Nicki Minaj & Nas Have ‘Real Attraction’ — She’s Seeing What Develops Naturally

Nicki Minaj can have any man in the world and right now the only guy she’s got eyes for is Nas. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s ignoring the haters and wants to see where their relationship takes them.

Aww! Nicki Minaj, 34, is opening up her heart to rap legend Nas, 43 and she can’t wait to see where it’s going to take her. While she’s gone on record saying she’s sworn off men, the “No Frauds” singer has said she would make an exception for him. “Nicki is laughing her a** off at rumors she’s using Nas for publicity…as if. Nicki doesn’t need any man for publicity. Nicki is at the top of her game, and she stays true to keeping it real, at all times. She’s been hanging with Nas, they enjoy each other. There’s a real attraction,” a source close to Nicki tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Where it’s going to go, she doesn’t know. She’s just living in the moment right now, and seeing what develops naturally. In the meantime, Nicki knows the haters gonna hate, and she couldn’t care less,” our insider adds. It’s pretty rare for the singer to so openly swoon over a guy, but when it comes to Nas she’s been shockingly candid about how much she’s crushing on him. So much that it’s caused some fans to think she’s doing it just for the attention.

Nicki couldn’t get enough of gushing about the “Cherry Wine” rapper when she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show on May 23. “He is the king of Queens and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” Nicki explained. “He’s a rap legend, so let’s just say, I have a lot of respect for him. And, ya know, he’s kinda cute, too!” She even confirmed they’re having sleepovers, though at the time they hadn’t done the deed yet. “I go to [his place],” she laughed. “I thought him coming to me was too forward. We didn’t do the [nasty] because I’m just chillin’ right now,” she admitted.

“I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope,” she admitted about her crush on Nas. In all of the time she spent dating Meek Mill, 30, she never once talked of him in such glowing terms. Nicki has remained single since their nasty Nov. 2016 breakup, but she’s ready to get back in the dating game when it comes to a catch like Nas.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki and Nas make a good couple?

