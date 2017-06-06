Ayesha Curry: She’d Love Steph & Warriors To Win NBA Championship On Father’s Day

Ayesha Curry wants her husband Steph’s Golden State Warriors to win the 2017 NBA Championship so badly. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she doesn’t mind if their series against the Cavs goes to game seven because it lands on Father’s Day at home.

Things are looking good for the Golden State Warriors, as they completely crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first two games of the NBA Finals. Team captain Steph Curry‘s wife Ayesha, 28, has been there cheering on her husband the entire time and thinks a Father’s Day Championship win would be so sentimental. “Ayesha is very proud of her husband. His success in his NBA career and how much of a wonderful father he is and continues to become is something very special for her to witness. And as much as she would be happy at any point that the Warriors would win the NBA Championship, even in a sweep, she thinks it would be awesome if winning landed on Father’s Day,” a source close to the Warriors tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Having everything happen in one place, especially being home would be a real treat for her to be a part of, and she’d love Steph to have that moment with the entire family,” our insider adds. Father’s Day 2017 falls on Sunday June 18, and if the series with the Cavaliers goes to seven games, it would take place on that day inside Oakland’ Oracle Arena, where the Warriors always dominate. Steph is such a family guy that to have daughters Riley, four, and Ryan, one, on hand to celebrate would be epic for the loving dad.

So far things are looking so bright for Steph, 29, and his team, who have been dominating on every level both offensively and defensively. Now the action moves to Cleveland for games three and four, and the Cavs definitely know a thing or two about epic comebacks. They were down 3-1 in the 2016 finals and came roaring back to end up winning the NBA title in seven games against the Warriors. If they get their mojo back and do the same thing this year, we’ll could very well have that Father’s Day showdown!

