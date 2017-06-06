‘AGT’: Amazing Deaf Singer Captures Simon’s Heart & Gets His Golden Buzzer

Okay, we’re calling it now: this was the most inspiring moment from season 12 of ‘America’s Got Talent’! Simon Cowell was totally stunned when deaf singer Mandy Harvey took the stage and sang like an angel. So stunned, in fact, that he used his golden buzzer!

Leave it to America’s Got Talent to make us cry after work on a Tuesday night. The most beautiful and emotional moment happened on the June 6 episode, when a singer named Mandy Harvey walked on stage. Mandy is 29, but she’s been singing since she was 4, and deaf since she was 18. Despite her disability, she found a way to use her talent, and her story was almost as amazing as her voice. “I left music after I lost my hearing, and then figured out how to get back into singing with muscle memory using visual tuners and trusting my pitch,” Mandy explained. She stepped on stage with no shoes on, explaining that she’s “feeling the tempo, the beat, through the floor.” See more pics of Season 12, here.

Mandy sang an original song she wrote called “Try.” “After I lost my hearing I gave up, but I want to do more with my life than just give up,” she said. That’s when she whipped out her ukulele (that’s right, she can even play an instrument while singing!) and let her amazing voice ring through the arena. Wow! “If I would try, if I would try, there is no one for me to blame cause I know the only thing in my way is me,” she sang in the chorus. Before the song was over, everyone was on their feet, and many audience members were crying. When she finished, something even more amazing happened.

“Mandy, I don’t think you’re going to need a translator for this,” said Simon Cowell, smashing the golden buzzer! “That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen and heard,” he said, rushing up to give her a hug. “Honesty I never think I’m going to be surprised or amazed by people, and then you turn up. Not just the fact that you are you, but it was your voice, your tone, the song was beautiful. Congratulations, you are straight through to the live shows. Mandy, you know what, we found each other!” We can’t stop crying!

