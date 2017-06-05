Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Do Crunches & Lunges With New Baby

This is so cute! Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are proving that having a newborn baby doesn’t mean you have to lose that fantastic physique. The couple showed off their jaw dropping workout all while carrying their 5-month-old baby boy, Shai Alexander in an adorable video.

Peta Murgatroyd, 30, and her fiance, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, are working hard to achieve the perfect bodies in time for their wedding in July! Peta took to her Instagram page on June 5 to post a workout video of herself doing some lunges and crunches with the help of her bouncing baby boy, Shai Alexander! Peta and Maxin are adorable as they take turns holding their son during some stomach crushing crunches. Peta even adds a kiss on her son’s cheek during her routine. So sweet!

Shai Alexander is also pretty helpful on his mommy’s stomach as he rests on top of her to help with balance and support. The video ends with Peta pushing her fiance and son on a seat, which is bound to give her a lot of muscle! Peta captioned the video: “Mum getting after it in the gym with some special helpers – Shai, @maximinc, and the amazing @timhartwigtrain. Working hard for that wedding body! #workingmom #fitnessmom.”

The Dancing With the Stars couple has been engaged since Dec. 2015 and their big day is going to be epic! Maksim told ABC News last March that they plan on going massive for their wedding. “We have an amazing, amazing space on Long Island, Oheka [Castle],” he said. “It’s going to be great. We went there. It’s perfect,” Maksim continued. “We’re going to have it for two days. They’re closing the whole hotel. It’s going to be unbelievable.” We can’t wait to hear more!

Mum getting after it in the gym with some special helpers – Shai, @maksimc, and the amazing @timhartwigtrain. Working hard for that wedding body! 💪 #workingmom #fitnessmom A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you in love with Peta’s exercise vid? Drop us a comment down below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.