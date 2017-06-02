Say hello to Hollywood’s newest bromance! Zac Efron and Tom Cruise recreated the most epic scene from ‘Top Gun,’ which was green-lit for a sequel, on ‘The Graham Norton Show.’ But not before gushing over the other one’s legendary movie career!

Move over Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, there’s a new bromance in town! Zac Efron, 29, and Tom Cruise, 54, totally swooned over each other on an adorable episode of The Graham Norton Show on June 2. The segment started with a picture of Zac in the Baywatch movie wearing black aviators and a light grey windbreaker jacket, which looks awfully similar to the look Tom pulled off in Top Gun in 1986. “Was that an homage to Top Gun?,” asked host Graham. “Uh…absolutely if I’m being honest,” replied the lifeguard hunk. It didn’t take long for Zac to completely open up about what an inspiration Tom has been to his acting career, especially now that Top Gun is getting a SEQUEL!

“[My look] is an homage to you, dude, you set that trend,” gushed the High School Musical alum. “Can I pay you a compliment? Throughout your career Tom, you’re known for action, you’re known for being the man, the go-to guy for so many different genres. You’ve mastered them all and I don’t care if it’s or it’s stunt work or backflips — the one thing you do that’s magnificent is maintaining a character with an arc all the way through a film. I learn from you every single time I watch your movies.” HOW CUTE IS THAT?!

Tom was nearly brought to tears by Zac’s emotional speech. The two studs then recreated the most epic scene from Top Gun, standing up from the couch and high-fiveing each other. “Need for speed,” they chanted as the crowd erupted in a loud applause. All of us at HollywoodLife.com are THRILLED over the upcoming sequel, which will probably begin filming in the next year. GET EXCITED!

How I feel when somebody says there's goin' to be a Top Gun 2. Merica.pic.twitter.com/6R0Ogl24xa — Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) May 25, 2017

