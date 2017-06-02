Tyga & Kylie Jenner: He Tried To Win Her Back By Showing Up With Cartier Bracelet Gift

“It was a huge let down for him,” our source shared. “Tyga is taking full advantage of Travis being out-of-town. He’s desperate to see Kylie now that she’s got a minute apart from Travis.” Things are really heating up between Kylie and her beau, as they were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles on May 31. Travis couldn’t keep his hands off her, grabbing her booty while they cuddled close together. The pair hasn’t been shy about their blossoming romance, as she even celebrated his most recent birthday with him, ringing in the special occasion in New York.

T-Raww and Kylie split in March and fans truly believed they would get back together, given the hot and cold nature of their relationship. He’s reportedly been trying to contact her on the down-low and reconnect, since the “Stimulated” rapper still can’t believe it’s truly over. “At the same time he’s trying texting Kylie begging her to see him again,” another hip-hop insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He still thinks he can get her back, he won’t accept that she’s moved on.”

Kylie seems to be happier than ever with Travis, so a reconciliation might not be in the cards. “She is never worried when Travis gets text messages that he could be sneaking a side piece behind her back,” the source added. “She feels like this is her first real, healthy relationship.”

