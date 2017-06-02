Kylie Jenner ‘Working Harder Than Ever’ To Take Over Family Empire: Is Kim Worried?

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

Get it, girl! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie Jenner is ‘working harder than ever’ to take over the family empire. Kim Kardashian once stood at the head of the pack, so is she worried about her younger sister’s reign?

It’s hard to believe that Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, leaked sex tape with Ray J put her family on the map in 2003. There was a time when photographers and fashion designers exclusively wanted to work with her, but now it seems Kylie Jenner, 19, is getting all the attention from Hollywood’s elite. The rewards are paying off because she’s “working harder than ever to take over the entire Kardashian empire,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie’s been filming constantly for both her new spinoff show as well as the family show, all while nurturing a budding new romance with Travis [Scott] whom she is totally falling for.”

Needless to say the youngest Jenner lady is a busy bee. Just think of all the projects she’s juggling both in her personal and professional life. At just 19 years old, Kylie is trying to keep her new romance afloat while keeping ex-boyfriend Tyga at bay. Let’s not forget about her makeup line, which is constantly undergoing changes, updates, and collaborations with different members of the family. She’s “having a blast with Travis while her makeup empire continues to grow exponentially,” the source continues. “Every day Kylie is in and out of business meetings and her social media presence is always expanding. She’s set for a bright future built by drive and determination.”

We can’t imagine that Kim would feel jealous or threatened by her sister’s skyrocketing career. They’re family after all! The mother-of-two had her time in the spotlight, but as she got older, her priorities changed — especially after the traumatic Parisian robbery. These days Kim is more concerned with being a spectacular mother to North and Saint and an amazing, supportive wife to Kanye West. Sounds like a great life!

HollywoodLifers, should Kim be worried about Kylie’s growing empire? Comment below!

