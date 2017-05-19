Preakness Stakes: When Is It & How To Watch The Triple Crown Horse Race

REX/Shutterstock

The second leg of the Triple Crown goes down on May 20, as 10 horses run for greatness in the Preakness Stakes. We’ve got all the details on how to watch the thrilling race.

Can Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming take the second race of the Triple Crown? The colt is heavily favored in the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes from Pimlico track in Maryland. The always exciting contest takes place on Sat. May 20, exactly two weeks after the Derby. NBC will be broadcasting the race, with coverage beginning at 5pm EST in advance of the 6:45pm post time. They will also be live streaming the event through their NBC Sports online service.

The track is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races, at 1-3/16 mile. Hopefully it won’t be nearly as messy as it was at the Derby, when the Churchill Downs track was soaked in mud by a rainstorm before the race. It slowed the field down considerably, causing Always Dreaming’s win time to be two seconds over 2016’s winner Nyquist.

In 2016, three different horses took the Derby, Preakness and Belmont following a year that saw American Pharoah become the first horse to win the Triple Crown in 37 years. Naturally, Always Dreaming will be the sentimental favorite to repeat his Derby win, and the oddsmakers like him as well. The colt is a 4-5 favorite to take the Preakness with Classic Empire right behind him with 3-1 odds.

In the post position draw on May 17, it turns out the two best horses in the field will be running side by side right out of the gate, as American Dreaming has the number four position with Classic Empire in gate number five. “Hopefully, they both have good trips, break good and it could be interesting,” said Mark Casse, who trains Classic Empire. “They could go at it right from the start.”

