Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream Game 2 Of The Eastern Conference Finals

The Boston Celtics really need to step up their game after the Cleveland Cavaliers crushed them on their home court in game one of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals. We’ve got your way to see if they can rally back in game two at 8:30pm on May 19 via live stream.

Things are looking pretty bleak for the Boston Celtics after they were brutalized by the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the Eastern Conference finals. They were down 61-39 at halftime and ended the game with a 117-104 home loss. At no point did they ever come close to matching the Cavs’ power in what seemed like such an uneven matchup. LeBron James, 32, led the way for his team with 38 points, with Kevin Love, adding another 32, a new playoff record for the 28-year-old. Cleveland hasn’t lost a single game in the 2017 playoffs and are looking to sweep Boston on their way towards another NBA Championship series.

“I believe in these guys,” Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, 28 said after practice on May 18. “We’re not scared of Cleveland. They’re not the Monstars. They’re not on Space Jam,” he noted, referencing the antagonists in Michael Jordan‘s 1996 sci-fi movie with Bugs Bunny. “Like, they lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in game one and we’ve just got to protect home court in game two and get the win.” If the team goes 0-2 at home before heading to Cleveland, it will be curtains for the Celtics chances in the Eastern Conference finals.

“We’re not just happy to be here,” Isaiah continued. “Like, we want to win this series, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We want to let everybody in this world know that we’re for real, and we’re one of the top teams in the NBA, and with this series we’ve got to go out and show the world because like everybody knows, everybody is counting us out. And we’ve been there before, though, so it’s nothing new for us. We’ve seen what we did wrong before. Now we just have to execute.”

LeBron played all but two minutes of game one, and was such a scoring machine that he left Boston’s defense helpless. “He’s playing at a high level. And that’s the reason why we’re riding him so much,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, 40, said after the game. “When LeBron’s playing at that level, other guys just have to be solid and we have a good chance to win.” What a weapon!

