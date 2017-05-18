Harry Styles Croons ‘Two Ghosts’ On ‘Late Late Show’ — Thinking Of Taylor Swift?

Now THAT is what we call a performance. Harry Styles took to the ‘The Late Late Show’ stage for the third night in a row on May 17 to sing a track off his debut solo album, but this time the song was the Taylor Swift breakup ballad that has everyone talking — ‘Two Ghosts.’

Harry Styles, 23, is now more than halfway through his residency on the Late Late Show with James Corden, and we’ll be sad to see him go! Tonight, May 17, he performed an acoustic version of his new song “Two Ghosts” — which many believe to be a breakup ballad inspired by his ex Taylor Swift, 27 — and we were living for it!

It was amazing to see Harry wearing a flowing, unbuttoned white shirt and black pants — his sexiest look yet — as he crooned the soulful song. “Same lips red, same eyes blue/ Same white shirt, couple more tattoos,” Harry sang out to a captivated studio audience. He looked very contemplative while strumming his guitar and we couldn’t help but wonder if he was thinking of Tay while going through the lyrics.

Though Harry is currently seeing Tess Ward, the author of the Naked Diet Cookbook, he has made it pretty obvious he was focused on Taylor while writing this track. “I think it’s pretty self-explanatory, right?” Harry told BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw when he asked him what the song was about. “I think it’s about, sometimes things change, and you can do all the same things, and sometimes it’s just different, you know?” Though he hasn’t officially confirmed it, we know it is totally about Tay!

Tomorrow, May 18, is Harry’s last day on the show, and the producers have saved the best for last: “Carpool Karaoke!” We can’t wait to see the British heartthrob ride alongside host James Corden, belting out hits from Harry’s solo album that we’ve come to love like “Carolina” and “Only Angel.” Fingers crossed that they whip out a 1D song or two as well! You never know.

