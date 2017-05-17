Preakness 2017: Meet The Horses Running The Second Leg Of The Triple Crown

REX/Shutterstock

Arguably more famous than the jockeys who ride them, these 10 Preakness 2017 horses are stealing hearts all across the nation for both their looks and tremendous speed. Here’s your first look at the majestic creatures running the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Let’s start with the biggest name on the roster — Always Dreaming. This guy basically became a celebrity in the animal world after his winning performance at the Kentucky Derby 2017 May 6. Out of all 10 horses, Always Dreaming and Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez are the only one eligible to win the Triple Crown. Classic Empire, who endured a nightmarish trip and a swollen right eye at the Kentucky race, is looking to redeem himself at the Pimlico race track in Baltimore on May 20.

Now for some new names. First there’s jockey Javier Castellano and horse Cloud Computing, a gorgeous brown boy who didn’t make his race debut until February 11. He’s the colt of sire Maclean’s Music and dam Quick Temper. Cloud Computing has competed at the Aqueduct Racetrack in New York City three times, coming in first on the same day as his first-ever race. Next up is Conquest Mo Money who sounds like a total gangster with that name. After coming in second Arkansas Derby, connections for this horse decided to skip the first leg of the Triple Crown and go straight into the Preakness. Conquest’s jockey for this upcoming race is Jorge Carreno.

Named after a town in Spain, Gunnevera has earned over $1 million over his career. Unfortunately, his 7th place performance at the Kentucky Derby was lackluster as he got jammed at start of the race and floated wide in the stretch. He’s the colt of Dialed In and Unbridled Rage, and will be ridden by jockey Mike Smith at the Preakness. Also looking to redeem themselves on the 20th is Hence, who came in 11th in Louisville. His name is said to be inspired by his good chestnut brown looks. But if there’s anyone who’s out for revenge against Kentucky champion Always Dreaming, it’s 2nd place winner Lookin At Lee.

Multiplier, a relatively new racer, will face winning horses for the first time in Baltimore. His fledging career began on January 21 at the Maiden Special Weight. Multiplier finished first at the Illinois Derby on March 22. Another newbie to the racing game in Senior Investment, who didn’t make his debut until the summer 2016 at the Maiden Special Weight. Last but not least is Term Of Art, the colt of Tiznow and Miles Of Style. The Preakness will mark the first time he’ll ever compete outside of California with jockey Jose Ortiz.

HollywoodLifers, which horse are YOU rooting for? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.