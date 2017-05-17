Juventus Wins 2017 Coppa Italia: Shuts Out Lazio 2-0 To Win Cup

Rex/Shutterstock

Goooooal! Juventus came through on May 17, thrashing Lazio in the epic finale to the 2017 Coppa Italia tournament. Juve kicked off the game with goals from Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci and never looked back, completely demolishing their Italian rivals.

Stadio Olimpico was packed to the brim, as it seemed everyone in Italy was on hand to watch Juventus take on Lazio for the Coppa Italia. With this possibly being the first step towards a historic treble for Juve, the Serie A leaders met their Italian rivals on the pitch. What followed was a prime example as to why some fans think Juve, not Barcelona or Real Madrid, is the best soccer team in the world. Dani Alves scored the game’s initial goal at just 12 minutes into the match. From there, Juve remained in control and Lazio just could not do anything to stop them from claiming their 12th Coppa Italia.

It didn’t take long for Leonardo Bonucci to double Juve’s lead. Just 13 minutes after Dani scored, the 30-year-old Italian found the net, bashing in Juve’s second goal at the 25th minute. Such a quick and precise 1-2 punch from Juve left some fans thinking the game was already over. It practically was as Juve successfully held off Lazio. As the final whistle blew, the score was 2-0, and Juve had won the cup.

What a game! Both teams fought hard to get to the Coppa Italia final. Juve met Napoli in the semifinals, winning the first leg with a score of 3-1. Napoli valiantly fought back in the second leg and for a second, it looked like they might have sent Juve packing. Napoli scored 3 goals in the second leg. It just wasn’t good enough. Napoli won the match, (3-2) but lost the semis (5-4 aggregate.)

As for their rivals, Lazio wound up facing Roma in the semis. Just like Juve, Lazio claimed victory in the first leg, securing a 2-0 clean sheet. And, just like Napoli, Roma tried to dig their way out of the deficit to somehow eliminate their rivals. Roma managed to put up 3 goals in the second leg, and had that been it, they would have been the team to meet Juventus in the final. Except – Lazio wasn’t going to let the Coppa Italia finale slip through their fingers. They netted a pair of goals, ensuring that though they lost the match – 3-2 – they won the semifinal on a 4-3 aggregate.

Show your respect Lazio

What a goal from Dani Alves and accurate crossing by Alex sandro😍😍#JuveLazio pic.twitter.com/RwDmBBbcJP — Juventus News (@paulpogbom) May 17, 2017

If anyone though that there was some divine power behind this win, they’ll be sadly mistaken. Both teams met with Pope Francis, 80, on May 16, an annual Coppa Italia tradition, as his Holiness spoke positively to both sides. “Taking into account the attraction professional football has on people — especially young people — you have a great responsibility,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “You are considered ‘champions’ and, therefore, become figures of reference. Every match is a battle of balance, understanding of oneself and respect of the rules….This is what I wish for you all: to be examples of loyalty and honesty, harmony and humanity.”

