Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over Nikki Reed On Her B-Day — See Sweet Message

Happy Birthday, Nikki Reed! The actress was showered with tons love and affection on May 17 by hubby Ian Somerhalder, who called her ‘the most amazing person’ he’s ever known in the sweetest Instagram message. We have EXCLUSIVE details on how the couple celebrated!

This is the story of how two vampires found eternal, everlasting love. On Nikki Reed‘s 29th birthday, Ian Somerhalder, 38, dedicated the most heartwarming Instagram message to his expectant wife. “Happy Birthday to the most amazing human I know,” he began. “Today, we celebrate you. For an innumerable amount of reasons I couldn’t even begin to describe, as all of those who know you and those who even don’t know you, would agree.” The Vampire Diaries hunk also shared a stream of photos from their shared romantic adventures that included drinking wine in a grassy field and kissing in a canoe.

Normally a low-key, stay-at-home couple, Ian actually spoiled Nikki on a night on the town in LA for her special day. The lovebirds celebrated at the SoHo House in West Hollywood, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, where they were all over each other. Ian literally couldn’t not keep his hands off her! “All he was doing while they were eating was rubbing her stomach and kissing her neck. Other patrons were hoping that they would leave and even told them to ‘get a room.'” Sounds like birthday sex was definitely on the dessert menu!

The month of May has been an absolute thrill for Ian and the Twilight alum. Not only did the couple celebrate their second wedding anniversary, Nikki also announced to the world that she’s expecting her first child — and she’s pretty far along already! The brunette beauty debuted her baby bump via Instagram in a gorgeous light blue dress. Because of her choice in color, fans are convinced that she’s having a baby boy! Life couldn’t be any greater for these two right now!

