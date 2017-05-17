Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Toned Abs In Butt-Baring Bikini At Cannes: Sexy Pics

SpalshNews

The Cannes Film Festival just got a whole lot hotter! Emily Ratajkowski turned heads in France when she decided to catch some rays on May 17! The model rocked a barely-there bikini and she’s never looked better! Click inside to see her bare-booty two-piece!

Emily Ratajkowski‘s summer body is on point! The model, 25, sported a turquoise blue bikini while she took a dip in the pool on May 17. Emily took some time away from the parties and films at the Cannes annual festival, and we’re glad she did!

The brunette beauty put her fit body on display in her stunning two-piece. Her summer workouts must be pretty grueling, because she looked like she’s been putting in the work. Emily also looked gorgeous in her circular sunnies and low bun do’.

Emily wasn’t the only star photographed at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off this week. The festival has already seen the likes of, Hailey Baldwin, Jessica Chastain, 40, Marion Cotillard, 41, Bella Hadid, 20, Julianne Moore, 56, Susan Sarandon, 70, Will Smith, 48, and Uma Therman, 47.

The prestigious cinematic event is slated to be swarming with other Hollywood A-listers including, Jake Gyllenhaal, 36, Nicole Kidman, 49, Elisabeth Moss, 34, Kristen Stewart, 27, Tilda Swinton, 56, Rihanna, 29, Robin Wright, 51, and more!

The annual film festival, which goes on for a week [May 17-28], is one of the biggest red carpets your favorite celebs will walk. Every year, stars push the boundaries with high slits, cleavage-baring gowns, steep stilettos and curve-hugging ensembles. And, every year, there are also wardrobe malfunctions.

In fact, the festival wasn’t even into its first 24 hours when Bella Hadid unknowingly flashed her underwear to a bevy of paparazzi on the red carpet! She rocked a major thigh-high slit when the mishap occured. However, she still delivered the most epic red carpet etiquette, per usual.

Speaking of baring it all at Cannes, Emily also posted this photo [below] to Instagram on May 17. The model showed part of her red carpet glam for her first outing at the film festival. Talk about hot!

Cannes! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

It was nice to see Emily taking some time away since she’s been working nonstop. The model landed the DKNY Spring/Summer 2017 Intimates, Hosiery and Sleepwear Campaign, which debuted in March 2017, and the photos are amazing. In the sultry snaps, Emily rocked a slew of gorgeous bras and underwear.

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see at the Cannes Film Festival?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.