Brad Pitt Wears Super Baggy Pants & Oversized Jacket — What Is This Look?

Where is Brad Pitt shopping these days? The actor was spotted out and about on May 16 rocking super baggy brown pants and an oversized jacket. It seems the Oklahoma-native has gone back to his roots, but is this Mid-Western dad look still attractive?

It’s not everyday that a man as handsome as Brad Pitt, 53, ends up on the worst dressed list. Unfortunately, the Burn After Reading actor’s latest outing in New York City on May 16 has fans thinking that his closet isn’t as up-to-date as it should be. Or maybe, dare we even say it, looking trendy and fashionable just isn’t a priority anymore. Not only did Brad’s grey coat and brown pants look mismatched color-wise, they also appeared three sizes too big. 99% of the time he’s a total DILF, but this outfit makes us want to change the F from…you know…to fix up. Dad I’d Like To Fix Up and go shopping with.

While some may be concerned that the Hollywood hunk isn’t eating a lot following his divorce from Angelina Jolie, those close to him have already reassured us that he’s completely fine. “Brad is fit and healthy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s just taking care of himself.” Others wondered if maybe he dropped some weight for a movie role, like World War Z 2 that was announced a few months ago. Honestly though, it doesn’t matter how much his weight fluctuates because he’s always going to be one of the hottest actors around.

It’s not uncommon for people to turn to fitness and exercise after a heartbreaking split, but for Brad, art has become his favorite pastime. He’s even thinking of moving to the Arts District in LA! “Brad’s been learning a lot from his friend, accomplished artist Thomas Houseago at the Owl Studios in LA, where they both create,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Brad loves experimenting with different art mediums and he’s actually a good artist!”

