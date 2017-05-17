Nick Carter’s Father Bob’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Heart Attack Says Family

Courtesy of Twitter

Nick and Aaron Carter’s father Bob tragically passed away on the night of May 16. As news of his death swept across the internet the next day, fans and friends sent their love to his family. But the Carters may now be inconsolable, as the devastating cause of Bob’s death has been revealed.

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter‘s 65-year-old father Bob Carter was complaining of chest pains and suffering from twitches in his arm on the night of May 16 before going to bed. Tragically, Bob never woke up again, as sources close to his family tell TMZ that all evidence suggests he passed away that night after suffering from a heart attack.

Bob had reportedly been doing a lot of chores around his house in Florida and was out in the sun when he began to feel the pains in his chest. We cannot be more saddened by this news, but are glad to hear that TMZ‘s sources say Bob’s family were all on good terms with him at the time of his death. That is definitely something to appreciate after a tragedy like this.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bob’s family and friends right now as they suffer this incredible loss. Aaron, 29, shared a bittersweet message about his father on Twitter on May 17 which read, “My heart is Completly shattered I’m in shock. I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad 😭.” His older brother Nick, 37, also tweeted a message about Bob, writing, ““I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night,” he tweeted. “While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

