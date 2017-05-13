WNBA: Everything To Know About The Start Of The 21st Season

The WNBA season is finally here! All of the action kicks off on May 13 and HollywoodLife.com has everything you need to know! From the epic match-ups to the MVP candidates, click inside to get all the info on the 2017 WNBA season!

It’s time for the women to show us what they’re made of! After seven long months since the 2016 finals, we’re finally back in action. The 21st season of the WNBA kicks off on May 13 with three incredible games.

The New York Liberty will host the San Antonio Stars at Madison Square Garden at 3 PM ET, followed by the Seattle Storm in LA to take on the Sparks at 5 PM ET. And, last but not least, the Connecticut Sun will welcome the Atlanta Dream at 7 PM ET! [The full schedule is also below]

The action will continue on Sunday, May 14 when Elena Delle Donne, 27, and the Washington Mystics host the San Antonio Stars at 3 PM ET. Then, the Dallas Wings will travel to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Mercury at 6 PM ET. To close out the Mother’s Day games, the Seattle Storm will host the Indiana Fever at 7 PM ET.

It’s an incredibly special time for the WNBA. On the second day of the regular season [May 14], the league will officially debut the live WNBA games on Twitter. And, the epic matchup between the Wings and the Mercury on [Sunday, May 14, 6 PM ET] will be available on the league’s official Twitter account, which is “@WNBA”. The WNBA will live stream 20 regular-season games per year on Twitter in 2017, 2018 and 2019! Check out the full live-streaming schedule, right here.

Here are some key things to know about the 2017 season: This is Elena Delle Donne’s first regular-season game with the Washington Mystics; Nneka Ogwumike, 26, [Los Angeles], Maya Moore, 27, [Minnesota], Tina Charles [New York], and Breanna Stewart, 22,[Seattle], are all in the running for season MVP. All four women put on impressive performances during the pre season.

And get this — Before the 2017 regular season kicked off, WNBA.com conducted their 15th annual GM Survey, where 12 general managers assess the league’s best teams, players, coaches, offseason moves and more. The Minnesota Lynx were picked to win its fourth WNBA championship in seven years and the Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne was chosen as the favorite for WNBA Most Valuable Player.

We also have to mention that the WNBA is beginning its 21st season without some important players. The retirement of legendary stars Swin Cash, 37, Tamika Catchings, 37, and Penny Taylor, 35, has definitely created a somber mood amongst fans. We’ll miss them! However the three alum are still involved with their respected teams having obtained front office positions.

The WNBA’s official slogan for this year is #WatchMeWork. Be sure to check out their new commercial, where NBA stars like Steph Curry, 29, Isaiah Thomas, 28, and more honor their favorite women ballers. See the full schedule for Saturday, May 13, below:

The 2017 WNBA regular season runs through Sept. 3, 2017. For more information on the WNBA, head over to WNBA.com.

