Ottawa Senators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 1 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one step closer to defending their 2016 Stanley Cup win as they take on the Ottawa Senators in game one of the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals. We’ve got your way to watch the action via live stream when the puck drops at 7pm EST on May 13.

Whew, this is going to be a blazing Eastern Conference championship series as the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to make it back into the NHL finals and defend the Stanley Cup. They’ve got to get past a tough Ottawa Senators squad that is well rested after taking their series against the New York Rangers 4-2 back on May 9, winning all of their home games. The Pens just came off an absolutely brutal 4-3 series against the Washington Capitals to advance and they’ve got to be so spent. There won’t be any rest for the weary for either teams, as there will be only one day between games rather than the two in the previous round.

The Penguins punched their ticket to the finals in a thrilling game seven in Washington DC, where goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, 32, was the true hero with 29 saves, shutting out the Caps 2-0. Their defense was out of this world, holding Washington to only six shots on goal in the third period. “You guys are high stakes players. You know how to play in this environment, it’s a high stakes environment. I think our third period might have been the best of the playoffs,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, 49 told his team in a powerful post-game locker room victory speech. We’re halfway there, we’re on the other side of the mountain. Now we go to our next challenge, it’s a Hell of a job!”

Pens captain Sidney Crosby, 29, knows they’ve got a formidable opponent with the Senators. “They’ve got some depth. They’re very confident in their game right now. They’re pretty stingy defensively and their goaltender has been playing very well,” he said, referring to Craig Anderson, 35. “They believe in their group and the way they play and it’ll be a good test for us.”

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Penguins or the Senators?

