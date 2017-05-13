Eurovision Live Stream: Watch The Grand Final Of The Song Contest Online Free

REX/Shutterstock

Let your heart sing! The grand final of the 62nd annual Eurovision Song Contest is finally here, and 26 musicians will try out their luck on May 13. Who will walk away with the prize? Watch all the action from our live stream at 3pm ET!

Prepare to be wowed! The grand final of the 62nd annual Eurovision Song Contest, which is a legendary international TV song competition, is taking place on May 13. It’s certainly going to be an event to behold in Kyiv, Ukraine, as musicians from all over the world will be taking the stage. Performing a song that’s no longer than three minutes, each person will be tested by having to stand out of the crowd with no live instruments. After two semi-final rounds, winners will be named at the grand final round. Luckily, viewers in the United States can watch all the action unfold on Logo’s official website, YouTube channel or the app. Watch our live stream at 3pm ET!

Last year, more than 2 million people tuned into the nail-biting competition. Germany, Poland, Russia, Spain, and the UK are the five countries where the stream is most-watched. The acts have already been preparing with intense rehearsals at the International Exhibition Centre, proving they’re going to be giving it their all on the big day! Similar to the popular show the X-Factor, musicians incorporate all sorts of unique touches into their performances. Ireland’s Brendan Murray, 20, sang in front of a hot-air balloon with him, but he got cut!

Kicking off the show, Israel will be the first country to perform on Saturday, and Poland will follow soon after. Austria and the Netherlands also still have contenders that remained in the competition! A-list stars like Celine Dion, 49, have even tried their luck, and as expected, the songstress took home the prize in 1988, on top of scoring the most views on YouTube today. ABBA even slayed the game while taking the stage in 1974, so get ready for an epic experience!

This special occasion marks the second time the contest takes place in Kyiv. With so much talent under one roof, it leaves the possibilities wide open when it comes to who will walk away with the prestigious glass microphone trophy. Forty-two talented acts competed in the semi-finals, so there’s no telling what the last 26 musicians will do in order to reign victorious!

