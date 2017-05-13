Ava Van Rose: Model Reveals Drake Contacted Her Via IG & Took Her On Tour For 6 Weeks

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Ladies seem to be popping up left and right to tell stories about their special time with Drake. The latest to spill her secrets is Ava Van Rose, an Irish Instagram model who says that Drake allegedly brought her on tour with him for six weeks after taking an interest in her social media page!

It’s no secret that Drake, 30, loves to have a good time with the ladies, but we didn’t know the extent he’ll go to to keep the good time going!

Irish Instagram model Ava Van Rose has revealed that upon meeting Drake at a Dublin show after he took an interest in her Insta account, the “Hotline Bling” singer allegedly whisked her off on tour with him for six weeks!

Ava said a bodyguard who works for Drake invited her to one of Drizzy’s shows in Ireland. “He texted me saying I was one of the prettiest girls he’d ever seen and that he worked for Drake,” Ava told The Sun, explaining how the bodyguard used Instagram to reach out to her on behalf of Drake. “I thought it was a catfish straight away, but no he was genuine.”

Ava said after the show she was introduced to Drizzy himself, who was so enamored by her he invited her to join him on tour and had his whole team arrange everything for her.

“It was so surreal and Drake was lovely,” the glamour model said. “We had a great night and then they asked me to join them on tour, so I said yeah.”

Ava claims to have had a wonderful time bonding with Drake and his family while on tour and even shared what appears to be a picture of her and Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, on Instagram for all the world to see. Looks like Drake enjoyed more than just Ava’s pretty face if he was introducing her to the fam!

But with the baby mama drama surrounding Drake after another model, Layla Lace, recently accused him of getting her pregnant and then bailing on her, we don’t know who to believe anymore!

Plastic life #luxurylife#diamonds#plasticsurgery#plastic#plasticlovers#plasticlife#boobjob#flawless#lipfillers#botox#brunette#beautiful#barbiebitch#barbie#dolls#doll#luxury#roses#idontneednofrauds#instavideo#instalike#insta#instagood#instagram#instagramhub#goddess#glamourmodel#glam#instabeauty#queen# A post shared by Model Ava van rose (@avavanroseofficial) on May 10, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

