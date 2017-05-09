The Miz Returning To MTV To Host ‘The Challenge: Invasion’ Reunion

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Look who’s back! WWE pro wrestler Mike the Miz is set to return to MTV for the reunion of ‘The Challenge: Invasion of the Champs.’ The star, 36, will come back to his main stomping ground in NYC to host the special. Welcome home!

Mike The Miz is back where he got his start. Mike Mizanin made his debut on MTV’s The Real World: New York in 2001 — when the show was much different than it was today. He then went on to compete on Battle of the Seasons, The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II — winning both Battle of the Seasons and The Inferno 2.

Miz is set to host the reunion following The Challenge: Invasion finale! It’s obviously exciting to see him back with the network that got him his start — before he was an WWE pro. In 2006, The Miz started hosting WWE Diva Search and shortly began competing on the main roster; he was drafted to the ECW in 2007.

He went on to win multiple Championships, and most recently was drafted to the RAW brand with his wife, Maryse Ouellet, as part of the “Superstar Shake Up.”

Coming up next for The Challenge fans is a six-week special, The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros. It will pin 10 Challenge pros against 10 actual professional athletes. The series premieres Tuesday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be hosted by NFL athlete, Victor Cruz.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Miz back on MTV? Do you think he’ll be a good host?

