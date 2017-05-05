Tyga Flaunts Diamonds & Money In ‘Eyes Closed’ Video — Trying To Impress Kylie?

Baller, shot caller! Flaunting his diamond jewelry and stacks of cash, Tyga went ALL out for his sizzling new ‘Eyed Closed’ music video on May 4. The rapper showed off his flashy lifestyle, so is he trying to impress his ex Kylie Jenner after their recent split?

Tyga, 27, isn’t going to allow his recent split with Kylie Jenner, 19, to slow down his hustle. The rapper treated fans to a brand new music video for his hot song “Eyes Closed” on May 4, and he surpassed expectations. Wearing a flashy grill with rhinestones and a diamond-encrusted watch, T-Raw flaunted his bling and luxurious life style while cruising through Chinatown in a yellow Ferrari. As expected, Tyga also showed off his lyrical prowess while rapping in front of two scantily-clad video vixens, so is he trying to show his ex-girlfriend what she’s missing?

Taking to Instagram, Tyga teased his upcoming release with a suiting caption, “Eyes closed Video drops tonight #EyesClosed #bitchimtheshit2 🐉🉐🐉🉐.” It looks like the rapper is doing his best to move on after his highly publicized split with Kylie, as he was spotted out on a hot date night with Jordan Ozuna in Los Angeles on April 26! He had his arm around the brunette beauty, but she surprisingly denied romance rumors via social media, hours after the photos surfaced.

Kylie seems to be head over heels about her new love interest Travis Scott, since she recently showered him with affection during his star-studded 25th birthday party in New York City. Even though Tyga is playing it cool on the surface, he’s “devastated” about his ex’s blossoming romance with Travis, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Tyga’s even more upset after hearing about their PDA at his b-day bash, since she was photographed sitting on the “Antidote” rapper’s lap!

T-Raww and Kylie’s split has sadly caused a major rift in the Kardashian family. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “Scott [Disick] has always gotten along with Tyga and has been encouraging Kanye [West] to keep him on his label. Scott doesn’t want to see his friend get iced out of the family cause he and Kylie are on the outs.” Hopefully, the dust settles soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga is trying to show Kylie what she’s missing? Tell us!