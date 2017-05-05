Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Tristan Thompson & Cavs After Cheering Them On To Victory

Courtesy of Snapchat

World’s hottest cheerleader! The Cleveland Cavaliers are sailing through the NBA playoffs and Khloe Kardashian has there for boyfriend Tristan Thompson every step of the way. We’ve got her adorable pics from his game on May 3.

What a good luck charm! Khloe Kardashian was in the stands cheering on boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, as he and the Cleveland Cavaliers sailed through yet another playoff game on May 3. They absolutely destroyed the Toronto Raptors 125-103 in game two of their NBA semifinal series. She sat with his brother Dishawn near the court where they had a blast playing with her various Snapchat filters.

The 32-year-old turned her long blonde hair white while giving DT a mustache, and in another fun video she put sheep on top of their heads. The Cavaliers are undefeated in the playoffs and she made sure to celebrate, loudly cheering after the game “We won” with some woot woots for good measure. It’s so sweet how Khloe has spent all season long cheering Tristan on in Cleveland and she’s there for all of his playoff games. Talk about a loyal girlfriend!

It’s finally time to put the supposed “Kardashian Curse” to bed because Cleveland is on FIRE in the playoffs, sweeping the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in round one and now the team is crushing the Raptors as well. The defending NBA champs want to bring another title home in 2017 and they’re well on their way. Now it will be fun to see if Khloe goes on to support Tristan as the series heads to Toronto, because Drake, 30, is the Raptor’s number one fan and will no doubt be court side in game three on May 5. We would love to see Drizzy and Khlomoney cheer on their teams and trash talk each other!

