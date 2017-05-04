Tyga & Kylie Jenner Split Creates Huge Rift In Kardashian Family — Who’s Taking Sides

REX/Shutterstock

The Kardashian household has never been more divided following Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s split. Some family members are now taking sides, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned where each person’s loyalty lies. The truth may surprise you!

When it comes to the Kardashian family, there’s a line drawn in the sand. Certain members like Scott Disick, 33, and Blac Chyna, 28, have now decided where they stand in the middle of Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga‘s, 27, messy breakup. “Their split has caused a major rift in the family,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott has always gotten along with Tyga and has been encouraging Kanye [West] to keep him on his label. Scott doesn’t want to see his friend get iced out of the family cause Tyga and Kylie are on the outs.”

Perhaps the most shocking allegiance lies Blac Chyna, who was chosen to stick by her ex’s side instead of teaming up with Kylie. “Chyna is on Team Tyga,” the source continues. “She knows firsthand how bad he is with money and wants her baby daddy to stay working.” After all, the “Gucci Snakes” hitmaker is a loving father to son King Cairo, who’s going to need his father’s financial help more and more as he grows older and enters adulthood.

When it comes to the rest of the clan, it’s obvious that sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian are all on Team Kylie! Even Kendall Jenner has taken sides by partying with the makeup maven’s new boyfriend, Travis Scott, on his 25th birthday in New York City. The night of his celebration at Cipriani restaurant basically turned into a double date for Kylie, Kendall, and her rumored fling A$AP Rocky. The group was having an absolute blast partying with close friends like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid as well. Sorry Tyga, but you’ve been replaced!

HollywoodLifers, whose side are YOU on in the Kylie and Tyga split? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.