Lonzo & LaVar Ball Release New $495 ZO2 Shoe & Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Price

Courtesy of YouTube

Who does Lonzo Ball think he is?!? The former UCLA hoops star isn’t even a big leaguer yet and he and his dad LaVar have just released a Big Baller Brand shoe that costs a whopping $495. Needless to say, basketball fans are pissed at the nerve of these two.

What that WHAT? Lonzo Ball hasn’t even made it to the NBA yet and already the controversial ex collegiate player has come out with his own line of signature sneakers. After his dad LaVar got shot down by Nike, Addias, Under Armour and other companies by demanding a $1 billion shoe deal for Lonzo, 19, and his other two baller brothers LaMelo, 15, and L’Angelo, 18, they’ve come out with their own shoe under Lavar’s Big Baller Brand and the generic looking sneakers are going for $495 a pair!

If you think that’s outrageous, you’re not alone as the Twittersphere freaked out that LaVar and Lonzo had the nerve to charge such an expensive price for a pair of shoes by someone who doesn’t even have an NCAA championship under his belt. Not even the great Michael Jordan charged that much when his signature Nike’s came out in 1985. Back then, the Air Jordan I’s went for $64.00. As ESPN Scores & Stats points out, adjusted for inflation that would be $147 today. LaVar wants a price for the ZO2’s to be 336% higher in cost than the Great One’s shoe!

If you add up the price of the NBA’s top players’ shoes, they don’t even add up to the completely bananas price tag of the ZO2’s. LeBron James‘ XIV go for $175, Kevin Durant‘s KD9 Elite cost $150 and Steph Curry‘s 3Zero are priced at $119.99. All together that adds up to $444.99, which is $51 dollars less than a kid from UCLA who hasn’t even proven himself yet wants for his own brand of shoe! Needless to say, the Twittersphere exploded with anger over the nerve of LaVar and Lonzo and they became top trending topics all day on May 4. The entrepreneur dad further outraged fans by tweeting “If you can’t afford the ZO2’s, then you’re NOT a big baller!” Even the great Shaquille O’Neal called him out!

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

LaVar Ball single handedly made Nikes pricing structure look good. I swear, only a privileged dude would charge $500 for a pair of 🏀 shoes. — Nightwing2303 (@Nightwing2303) May 4, 2017

Lavar Ball just reminded me I'm broke pic.twitter.com/JINFXdGNZx — Sam (@MsSamanthaMay) May 4, 2017

Lavar Ball and Lonzo Ball expect people to buy $500 Kobe knockoffs when Lonzo hasn't even scored a point in the NBA? pic.twitter.com/Ljw54GtHcV — B R O C K 🥀💎💫® (@troytheblackguy) May 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think the ZO2’s are ridiculously high-priced? Or are LaVar and Lonzo just trying to be savvy entrepeneurs?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.