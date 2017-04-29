Pittsburgh Penguins Vs. Washington Capitals Game 2: Watch NHL Playoffs Matchup

REX/Shutterstock

Can the Washington Capitals clench the win on their own ice? The Capitals will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal on April 29! Watch all of the action right here!

The Penguins and the Capitals will go head-to-head on April 28 at 8 PM EST in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs! You can access all of the live stream information at the bottom of this article!

The second round of the NHL Playoffs is a round you don’t want to miss! The stakes are higher than ever, especially for the Capitals. They entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs after they won their second straight Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top regular-season team. So, if they go home early, that will be a huge letdown for Washington fans.

And, then you have the infamous face-off between Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, 31, vs. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, 29. When these two get on the ice, it’s like they have a game between themselves. However, Crosby has always come out on top throughout their rivalry. Don’t underestimate Ovechkin though; the playoffs bring out a completely different beast in these players.

The two top players came face-to-face in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal on April 27 when the Penguins pulled a victory over the Capitals 3-2, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.

Crosby scored two goals in the opening 64 seconds after the puck dropped. Ovechkin kept Washington fans on the edge of their seats when he didn’t score a goal until the second period.

The game came to a tie when Evgeny Kuznetsov, 24, scored a clutch goal in the third. But, Nick Bonino put the Penguins up by one with a game-winning goal on a breakaway, giving them the W.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will take the win?

