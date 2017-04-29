Kendall Jenner Poses Topless In Bizarre Waist-High Boots: ‘Playing Dress Up’

Courtesy of Instagram

As a gorgeous super model there are few things that Kendall Jenner can’t pull off, and that includes going topless while wearing boots that run up the entire length of her leg. On April 29, Kendall posted a picture of herself mixing bare skin with bizarre fashion and it’s everything!

Kendall Jenner, 21, shares some of the most amazing selfies we have ever seen. But her latest Instagram pic is honestly the the most wildly creative one she’s posted so for. In the pic that she posted on April 29, Kendall snaps a shot of herself looking in the mirror while totally topless, though she uses her crossed arms to hide (most of) the goods.

Okay, so Kendall is topless. Yeah she’s totally gorgeous and that will never get old. But what’s really unique about this pic is the accessories the model is rocking in the shot.

Kendall sports some sexy jeans while donning waist-high orange boots and a hat. Kendall, seriously, where do you come up with this stuff? She is definitely the Kardashian-Jenner sibling with the most passion for fashion. Even if the fashion is a little out there.

“Playing dress up,” Kendall captioned the pic. So, what were you dressing up as Kendall? Some kind of ultra modern cowgirl who doesn’t really intend to do any cow herding? Yeah, that seems about right. We are only teasing! After all, we really do love Kendall’s wardrobe and taste so much.

She is definitely a role model when it comes to being up on the latest trends in both beauty and fashion and has a style very distinct from her sisters. Although she has proven she has just as much back as the rest of them, if you know what we mean.

