Brad Pitt ‘Adjusting’ To Single Life & Focusing On His Kids — He’s Getting ‘Back On Track’

FameFlyNet

This is the start of a new chapter for Brad Pitt. The actor, who’s still ‘adjusting’ to life as a single parent, has been keeping busy with his career and adorable children. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s getting his life back on track.

Single life has never looked so good on Brad Pitt, 53. Now that the drama with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 41, has subsided, the actor is free to focus on things that truly matter in life — like his children, career, and of course his hobby of making art. “Brad is focused on himself right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s building back his relationship with his kids, focusing on his career, and getting back on track. This is all a part of adjusting to being single again.”

Similar to Angie and her mystery humanitarian boyfriend, the Fight Club alum has also found a new love…and this one won’t ever break his heart. It’s not a woman, it’s ART! Ever since splitting from the brunette bombshell, Brad has rekindled his passion for the local art scene in Los Angeles, and is even considering moving to the one neighborhood where creativity thrives the most — the Arts District, duh! The movie star spends so much time at Thomas Houseago‘s studio that he’s checking out apartments in the surrounding area of Frogtown.

With Brad focusing most of his attention on arts and crafts, it seems the ladies lining up to date him will have to wait. Seriously, it’s a literal line. Kate Hudson, Christina Applegate, Gwyneth Paltrow and MORE women are all interested, but unfortunately the Hollywood hunk is not. He’d rather spend his free time treating his kids to ice cream and leisurely strolls around town. Being a devoted dad is number one!

HollywoodLifers, do you prefer single Brad over married Brad? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.