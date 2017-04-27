Hasan Minhaj: Facts About White House Correspondents’ Dinner Host & ‘Daily Show’ Star

Image Courtesy of Comedy Central

Who’s excited to see Hasan Minhaj host the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner? It’s a tough event this year, but Hasan, hilarious and brutal with the truth, is the perfect pick for the job. Learn more about ‘The Daily Show’ star before the event!

1. He’s a Muslim, first-generation American

Hasan Minhaj‘s parents immigrated to Davis, California from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India shortly before he was born. His mother spent the first eight years of his life back in India, in order to complete medical school. Hasan, 31, was raised in Davis, even going to the University of California, Davis for college.

2. His first big break was the Wild 94.9’s “Best Comic Standing” competition

After seeing Chris Rock‘s special Never Scared in college, Hasan began getting into comedy. He traveled to San Francisco to do stand-up, and eventually won the “Best Comic Standing” competition in 2008. Because of that, he became the opening act for comics like Katt Williams, Pablo Francisco, and Gabriel Iglesias.

3. He joined The Daily Show in 2014

After hilarious TV guest spots and the creation of his web show The Truth with Hasan Minhaj, the comedian joined The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in 2014. He’s one of the Senior Correspondents. He skyrocketed to fame in the role, and even has a comedy special, Homecoming King, debuting on Netflix.

4. He hosted the Radio and Television Correspondents Dinner in 2016

Hasan already has experience hosting a major press event, flexing his comedy chops in a star-making turn at the Radio and Television Correspondents Dinner in June 2016. His set got major attention when he launched into Congress for failing to pass gun control, commenting on the then-recent Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando. He also took jabs at presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, 69, and Donald Trump, 70, calling her “the Toyota Camry of presidential options,” and him “a racist Cheeto.”

5. He’s an outspoken Donald Trump critic

WHCA president Jeff Mason emphasized when Hasan was hired for the hosting gig that he wouldn’t be there to roast President Trump in absentia. But, much of Hasan’s hilarity on The Daily Show is about him dragging Trump, so there’s always a chance that could still happen! Hasan’s not just a comedian, but has proved to be an incredible investigative journalist, too, in segments that highlight the president’s problems. It’s The Daily Show, so of course it’s not all serious. Calling Trump “the white ISIS” comes to mind.

