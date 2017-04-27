United Airlines Promises Passenger Protection After David Dao Incident: Reveals New Policy

Image Courtesy of NBC

CEO Oscar Munoz says United Airlines is making new policies to ensure nobody goes through the same horrific ordeal as David Dao. Along with ‘respect and dignity,’ customers may get $1000s to give up their seats. Watch his interview here.

Weeks after Dr. David Dao was violently dragged from a United Airlines flight for refusing to voluntarily leave his seat, the company’s CEO, Oscar Munoz, is implementing new policies to protect their other customers. The goal is to never have another “system failure” that allows what happened to Dr. Dao ever occur again.

“We breached public trust, and it’s a serious breach,” Oscar said in an April 27 interview with NBC News‘ Lester Holt. “A circumstance like we’ve all witnessed should have never happened, never happened. [United Airlines] is working to put the customer at the center of everything we do. We’re going to teach and broaden sort of the cultural impact of respect and dignity, regardless of where you’re sitting,” he said. “And that’s why we’ve said — once you’ve boarded an aircraft, we’re not going to take you off, except for safety and security.”

Oscar said that the airline’s existing policies have put both customers and law enforcement in an “impossible situation,” and confessed that he thought that what officers did to Dr. Dao on the plane was wrong. The new policies include having all airline employees to be booked on flights at least an hour before takeoff — Dr. Dao was taken off the flight because it was overbooked, and they wanted to make room for an employee to sit. He suffered a massive concussion, a broken nose, and lost two teeth when he was dragged from the Louisville-bound plane for not volunteering to give up his spot.

Front-line employees will also receive more training on how to deal with difficult situations. The airline is setting up an automated system that will ask passengers when they check in for their flights if they’d like to give up their seat. Oscar also pledged that United is working to reduce overbooking flights, and will even offer up to $10,000 for people to take later flights.

Dr. Dao’s attorney is happy with the new changes, saying in a statement that they’re “passenger friendly and are simple, commonsense decisions on United’s part to help minimize the stress involved in the flying experience.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think United’s new policy is enough, or should the airline be doing more to protect customers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.