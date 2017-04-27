‘The Simpsons’ Skewer Donald, Kill Spicer & More In Wild Short On Trump’s 1st 100 Days

Watch out, Donald Trump! ‘The Simpsons’ are coming for POTUS, his daughter and his staff in this super funny short about his milestone first hundred days as the President. You HAVE to see this!

The Simpsons are not happy about President Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in the White House, and they are making sure everyone knows it. In a hilarious skit about the 45th President of the United States’ controversial beginning, Homer, Marge and more are revealing exactly how awful they feel about it. And yes, most Americans will relate to the yellow cartoons we’ve come to know and love over the years!

As the skit opens, we zoom in on Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, hanged to death in the briefing room with a note that reads “I quit” on his chest. It’s Trump’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway, who finds Sean’s body… but immediately runs in the direction while screaming that she doesn’t want to take on his job next.

Next up we find the President himself laying in bed surrounded by books with hilarious titles like, “The Little Book of Big Bombs”, “Killing A Good Thing”, and “Florida On 810 Million Dollars A Day“. We quickly find out what his hair is really made of — pay close attention to that one — and get to watch him as his daughter, Ivanka Trump, takes her (not so) rightful new position on live television.

On the TV it’s announced that Ivanka is replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the new Supreme Court Justice. As Ivanka arrives on stage the narrator tells viewers where they can buy her judge robe with matching accessories while Ruth is ripped out of her seat by secret service. Yikes!

As for the Simpson family? We finally see them at the end when Marge pops some anti-depressants to cope with the Trump coverage she’s been watching on television. Homer suggests they give the President “more time”, but then they hear Grandpa screaming from the kitchen that he’s being deported. No, not grandpa!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of The Simpsons’ trolling Trump’s first 100 days in this hilarious new short video? Comment below, let us know!