YAS! Tamar Braxton has released a brand-new song titled ‘My Man,’ and it is incredible. As soon as the soulful tune hit iTunes, Tamar’s fans sent her so much love. Give us more, Tamar!

We’ve waited 2 long years for Tamar Braxton, 40, to release a new single, and the wait has been worth it. The singer dropped “My Man,” the debut single from her new label Tamartian Land Records, on April 26. Tamar’s vocals are out of this world good. Someone give this girl a Grammy already! The song definitely seems to be about her parents’ split. The cover art for “My Man” is a heart-shaped photo of her parents that’s been split down the middle. Listen to the full song below and see tweets from fans!

My debut single #MyMan is now available on iTunes! Get YOUR LIFE!!!! 💅🏾 #tamartianseason https://t.co/QDKmwGETQ7 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) April 27, 2017

#myman Can @TamarBraxtonHer get her crown now , I'm already tour ready … Tickets Available When ? … #tamarbraxton — themarkyoung (@MARKthePROBLEM) April 27, 2017

Say what you want, But her lyrical & vocal octave pitch ! Will captivate your ears ! She's vocally a BEAST!!! #tamarbraxton @TamarBraxtonHer — themarkyoung (@MARKthePROBLEM) April 27, 2017

Tamar sings about a woman who has been loyal and devoted to her man. “I stood right by your side through everything,” Tamar sings. “How could you just turn your back when I stood by you?” She croons that another woman comes into the picture and ruins everything. “I just can’t believe she stole my man,” Tamar continues.

If you’ve been watching this season of Braxton Family Values, Tamar and her siblings have been opening up about their parents’ shocking split. Tamar’s dad, Michael Braxton, cheated on her mom, Evelyn, years ago and is now married to another woman. One of the latest episodes features Tamar and Toni Braxton, 49, decided that their father’s new wife can’t come on a family trip with them.

“My Man” is clearly viewing the split through Evelyn’s eyes. The song is a powerful ballad that you’ll want to listen to over and over again. Tamar exudes so much girl power in “My Man.” Don’t mess with the Braxton women!

