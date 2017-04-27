The Radio Disney Music Awards are only a few days away, and your hosts for this year are so excited. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE featurette of Sofia Carson, Jordan Fisher, and more hosts talking about show and how much it means to them!

The 2017 RDMAs will be held on April 29, 2017, and some of your favorite stars will be hosting this year. Sofia Carson, Kelsea Ballerini, Jenna Ortega, Alex Aiono, and Jordan Fisher are serving as the RDMAs hosts, and they reveal in this EXCLUSIVE video the reasons why the Radio Disney Music Awards are such a great show.

“The RDMAs really kind of show every genre of music, every generation of music,” Kelsea says. Alex notes, “The RDMAs is a great way to bring everybody to one moment in time to celebrate incredible artists, incredible songs, and incredible fans.”

“It’s an opportunity for an entire family to all come together to watch and experience joy because there’s something for everybody involved,” Jordan notes.

For Sofia, hosting the RDMAs is such an honor and a moment she’ll never forget. “The RDMAs hold a very special place in my heart,” she says in the video. “It was the first awards show I ever went to and also the first time I ever performed live. To come back and to host, I’m so thankful to my Radio Disney family.”

Sofia will be teaming up with Kelsea and Hailee Steinfeld to perform a medley, featuring songs voted on by fans, to celebrate Britney Spears, who’s being honored with the Icon Award. Britney is the first-ever recipient of the RDMA Icon Award, which recognizes an artist whose career transcends popular culture. Her music began playing on Radio Disney in 1998.

The RDMAs will be announced April 29. The show will feature additional performances by Noah Cyrus, Julia Michaels, Sabrina Carpenter, Auli’i Cravalho, Fitz and The Tantrums, Erin Bowman, Grace VanderWaal, and Train. The first trailer for Descendants 2 will also air during the show! The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards will air Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. ET on multiple Disney-branded platforms.

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to win big at the Radio Disney Music Awards? Let us know!