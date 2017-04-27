‘Pretty Little Liars’ Boss Marlene King Teases More Spoby In 7B — But Are They Soulmates?

‘PLL’ showrunner Marlene King is spilling major spoilers about 7B. Yvonne is still very much a part of Toby’s life, and Marlene told us EXCLUSIVELY that Spencer and Toby are soulmates in a lot of ways, but in many ways they are not. So what’s Spoby’s endgame?

Yvonne may be in a coma after her car accident with Toby, but that doesn’t mean her story is over. “It definitely becomes a big part,” PLL boss Marlene King told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the Freeform Upfronts on April 19 about Yvonne and Toby’s storyline. “I mean, Yvonne and Toby are a very important part of the story in the next couple of episodes. It’s a beautiful story is what I’ll say. Spencer and Toby, in so many ways, are soulmates, but in other ways they have not been. So it’s going to be fun to watch how that plays out.”

Spencer has her hands full this season. From finding out Mary Drake is her biological mother to getting shot by Jenna, this girl can’t catch a break. To top it all off, Wren and her sister are coming back into the picture. Here’s what Marlene had to say about Wren’s return: “We saw him previously at an airport bar with Spencer where she saw Ezra, and I don’t know, it seemed a little fishy. It all seemed fishy. I think we’re going to find out there was a little more to that story of why he came to town.”

Marlene admitted that Torrey DeVitto, who plays Melissa, was one of the main people she wanted to come back in the final episodes. She also confessed that the person who is A.D. “knew a little bit ahead of time to do some research and wrap their brain around that idea.” Interesting…

