Phoebe Tonkin & Paul Wesley Might Be Back Together & We’re Totally Freaking Out

OMG, are you sitting down? Because we have some major news! Former couple Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley might be officially reuniting after splitting just one month ago. We know!

Phoebe Tonkin, 27, and Paul Wesley, 34, may actually be back together! The two CW stars spent four years of their life together before splitting in March and now they’ve been spotted hanging out together again and sources are saying they are doing more intimate things too! Oh la la!

The former couple were seen wandering around a Farmer’s Market together in Los Angeles on March 19 and later enjoying an intimate meal at celebrity hotspot Madeo in West Hollywood on April 6. The two looked so adorable in the photos snapped of them on their outings that we just knew something had to be up — and it looks like we may be right!

Resting life dilemma face 😉 A post shared by Phoe🐝e Tonkin (@phoebejtonkin) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

A source told Us Weekly that Phoebe and Paul have been enjoying being friends and hooking up, even though they’ve split. However, Phoebe seems to be teasing her fans with the idea that they have full on made up with a super suspicious Instagram photo of Paul. “Resting life dilemma face 😉,” the Originals star captioned a shot of the Vampire Diaries hottie lounging in the backseat of an SUV. What are these two up to??

The pair met on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2012 and were last seen out and about together back in December 2016. The former couple reportedly moved out of their shared home after their breakup back in March.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Paul and Phoebe may really be getting back together? Give us all your thoughts below!

