Zayn & PartyNextDoor Feuding After Hit Collaboration? — See The Shocking Evidence

Courtesy of Murda Beatz & Frank Dukes

Oh, no! Only weeks after collaborating for the total banger ‘Still Got Time,’ new evidence shows that Zayn Malik and PartyNextDoor might just have beef with each other. See for yourself right here!

What the heck happened between Zayn Malik, 23, and PartyNextDoor? The rapper, 23, has unfollowed Zayn on Instagram and Twitter as of April 26, and deleted all traces of promotion for their collaboration on social media! Ouch.

Furthermore, remixes of the track have disappeared from Spotify and PND’s YouTube channel, causing some fans to speculate that it could be a label issue, rather than a feud between the two artists. Still, many have pointed out that that doesn’t explain why PND would unfollow Zayn, indicating that they could be in a fight!

So why did pnd unfollow Zayn on instagram then deleted all sgt related posts and Zayn deleted all remixes? Wtf! — Sara🍊 (@ZaddyyZayn) April 26, 2017

In case you’re wondering, Zayn is still following PND on social, and he’s kept all promo about the song up on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. So it seems pretty one-sided! No matter what’s going on, hopefully they can work it out soon.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that PND and Zayn are fighting? Tell us what you think is going on!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.