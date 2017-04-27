Click to Skip Ad
Zayn & PartyNextDoor Feuding After Hit Collaboration? — See The Shocking Evidence

Thu, April 27, 2017 9:31am EDT by Add first Comment
Oh, no! Only weeks after collaborating for the total banger ‘Still Got Time,’ new evidence shows that Zayn Malik and PartyNextDoor might just have beef with each other. See for yourself right here!

What the heck happened between Zayn Malik, 23, and PartyNextDoor? The rapper, 23, has unfollowed Zayn on Instagram and Twitter as of April 26, and deleted all traces of promotion for their collaboration on social media! Ouch.

PARTYNEXTDOOR — See His Best PICS

Furthermore, remixes of the track have disappeared from Spotify and PND’s YouTube channel, causing some fans to speculate that it could be a label issue, rather than a feud between the two artists. Still, many have pointed out that that doesn’t explain why PND would unfollow Zayn, indicating that they could be in a fight!

In case you’re wondering, Zayn is still following PND on social, and he’s kept all promo about the song up on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. So it seems pretty one-sided! No matter what’s going on, hopefully they can work it out soon.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that PND and Zayn are fighting? Tell us what you think is going on!

