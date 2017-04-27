Milo Ventimiglia: How ‘This Is Us’ Can Avoid The ‘Sophomore Slump’

Image Courtesy of NBC

NBC found many gems in ‘This Is Us’ and one is named Milo Ventimiglia. So, how can they keep up the momentum? HollywoodLife.com caught up with Jack Pearson himself to find out just that.

“I think the way anyone can avoid a landslide is just go and do the same thing. Don’t change the formula,” Milo Ventimiglia told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new thriller, Devil’s Gate. “I think that it’s incredible that after only 18 hours, people have fallen in love with the Pearsons and the extensions of the family. It’s remarkable. As long as we tell more stories about these people that now everyone is so invested in, then you know, I think we’ll avoid that potential slump.”

This is Us was a huge hit in its first season, getting renewed for not only a second, but a third as well. Shooting for the second season is still “a ways off,” Milo, 39, noted, adding that he still has to grow back Jack’s beard, which he’s starting to do now.

During his time off from filming, Milo made Devil’s Gate, a sci-fi thriller with Shawn Ashmore and Amanda Schull. He warned us before the screening that on a one to ten scale of scary, he’d give it a 12.

“It’s scary. You’ll jump. It was a page turner for me! I was going through the script, I was tearing through it,” he told us. “When I saw the visuals, and the world they were creating and these characters… and what they’re really uncovering, it’s not what you think. I think it plays very much into our own creative fright. What are those things that we are afraid of as people? Whether its our family being taken or the darkness thats out there or the darkness that’s within ourselves.”

Milo plays the lead in the film, Jackson Pritchard. “He’s a good shoot, a good farm worker. He’s terribly religious, and doesn’t quite hold his family in his hands, but holds his family in his grip,” Milo told us. “He’s someone that is controlling but a lot of it comes out of good reason for fear. Fear of what his history, his family lineage has been. There’s been a darkness in his family, on their land for a long time. I think there’s a protective quality about Jackson Pritchard. But also people should be afraid . . . of not only him, but what’s out there.”

