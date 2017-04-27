Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kim Kardashian is a changed person! Admitting on ‘Ellen’ that getting robbed in Paris put an end to her ‘materialistic’ ways, the star broke down in tears explaining why she’s so happy her kids North & Saint West get this NEW version of herself. Just try and watch this emotional clip without tearing up.

While getting robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in October was the scariest experience of Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, life, looking back, the reality star’s convinced it happened for a reason. And she’s actually extremely thankful it happened too. After all, she claims she changed for the better after the terrifying incident, and now she’s raising her two kids North, 3, and Saint West, 1, to be better, less materialistic people.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. And I don’t want to start crying but I feel that was so meant to happen to me,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres, 59, during the Apr. 27 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Breaking down in tears, the reality star added, “I’m such a different person, and I don’t want to cry anymore, but it was meant to happen to me.”

Kim went on to explain that she believes everything in life happens for a reason, and that certain experiences are supposed to teach you something. In her case, the Paris robbery gave her her biggest life lesson so far. “It was probably no secret, you see it on the show and us being flashy. I was definitely materialistic before, and not that there’s anything wrong with having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful — but I’m so happy that my kids get THIS me. This is who I’m raising my kids [to be] and I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

In the clip, Kim is clearly emotional while looking back on that horrible night. At one point, Ellen even had to hand her a tissue. And for encouragement, the audience clapped for Kim when she seemed to be getting overwhelmed. “Everyone gets so excited when they get things,” the mom-of-two continued. “Of course when you get engaged, you’re going to show off your ring. When you get a new car — I don’t care what kind it is — you get so proud, you get so happy and you show that off on social media — but it’s just not worth it.”

Revealing she “doesn’t care” about “that stuff” anymore, Kim said she no longer shows off the way she used to. “Even though there’s nothing wrong if you’re proud of that and you worked so hard to get something, it’s just not who I am anymore,” she said. Kim also told Ellen that the men who robbed her had been following her for two whole years! And they obviously knew all about the expensive jewelry she owned — mainly because she talked about it so openly.

“They had been hearing interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry and saying it’s real,” the selfie queen said. “And it’s not to say I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that, I truly don’t know if I’ll ever wear real jewelry again.” But something she IS certain of? How much protection she now needs.

“My whole life has changed when I travel as far as security…I never thought that I needed security staying outside my door, even though I had a lot of jewelry, and if you think about it, I should’ve had a security outside my door 24/7 when I’m traveling, and I didn’t,” Kim said. “Now, I have several, just for me to be able to sleep at night.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by how much Kim says she’s changed? Do YOU think she got robbed for a reason?

