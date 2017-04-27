Justin Bieber Breaks Out Epic Dance Moves To Kendrick Lamar At NBA Playoffs: Watch

Courtesy of TMZ

You gotta dance like no one’s watching, right?! Justin Bieber didn’t have a care in the world as he busted out his moves during the Clippers/Jazz playoff game on April 25…and some fans nearby caught it on video!

Kendrick Lamar definitely has a fan in Justin Bieber! The rapper’s new song “Humble” was played over the speakers at the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz game on April 25, and the Biebs just couldn’t stop himself from getting up and dancing. Another NBA fan sitting nearby caught the whole thing on video, and Justin totally gets into it, rapping along to the song and trying to get those near him to join in. Watch here:

It turns out Kendrick was actually at the game, too, although he was sitting rows away, watching the action courtside. It’s unclear if they interacted at all, but Kendrick totally needs to take a look at this video and get a glimpse of his biggest fan!

Although the Clippers lost the game, they still have a chance to advance in the playoffs if they beat the Jazz in the next two games. The teams face off again on April 28 in Utah.

As for Justin, he has a few more days off in the States before he’s due to head across the world for tour dates in Israel, Dubai and India at the beginning of May. He heads to South Africa after that, then returns to Europe in June for more shows. It’s definitely going to be a busy summer for the superstar!

