Okay, this is AMAZING. Johnny Depp dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow and crashed the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ ride at Disneyland, which had fans totally freaking out. Just wait until you see the videos!

Say what you want about Johnny Depp, 53, but one thing is for sure: he knows exactly how to delight his fans. On Wednesday night, April 26, Johnny got dressed up in his full Captain Jack Sparrow getup and became part of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Johnny’s presence was a total surprise, and you can hear the excitement of the fans as they realize he’s not just another one of the animatronic figures — he’s the real deal!

Johnny — er, Captain Jack — came walking out onto the stage all the way to the edge so he was close to the boats full of rides. “Hello!” he cheered, waving his sword around as he introduced himself to the crowd. As the boats continued to pass, Jack announced that he needed to leave and needed one of their boats. Uh oh!

As the bit went on, Johnny told riders that they needed to get out of their boats and into the water so that he could jump in and get out of there quickly. Obviously he was just joking, but it was a pretty perfect impromptu performance by the actor who has portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow not once, not twice, but FIVE times over the years!

