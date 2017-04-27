REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump slammed her and Melania Trump’s ‘frosty relationship’ reports when she wished the FLOTUS gushing birthday wishes on April 26. See Ivanka’s lovely message right here!

No bad blood here! Ivanka Trump, 35, wished her stepmom Melania Trump, 46, a very happy birthday on Instagram and Twitter. Check it out:

Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump 🎉 A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all! Wishing you an amazing year to come! xx A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

So sweet!

Ivanka’s birthday wishes for Melania come on the heels of reports that the two are rather icy toward each other. Melania and Ivanka have a bit of a power struggle, as Vanity Fair reported, which has led to a “frostiness.” The world has noticed that the First Daughter has been assuming more presidential duties than Melania has, but with her birthday message, Ivanka has made it clear that she respects Melania both as the FLOTUS and a member of her family!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ivanka and Melania have a tense relationship? Tell us what you believe is really going on!

