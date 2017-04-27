Haim Takes Us Inside Their Studio With Video For ‘Right Now’ & Reveals 2nd Album Date

The Haim sisters are BACK! They dropped their first new song in 2 years today, April 27, and you can watch the music video below. Do you love ‘Right Now?’

As Este, Danielle and Alana Haim gear up for a summer full of headlining sets at huge music festivals around the world, they’ve given us a new song in order to get hyped. WATCH the video above!

It’s a more stripped-back sound than we’re used to from Haim, and we’re here for it! Also, it’s cool how the “live” video takes us behind-the-scenes. They premiered the track on Beats 1, and also announced the date and title of their second album. Something To Tell You is coming July 7! Yesss.

The girls teased their new song starting on April 20, posting videos of each sister drumming. That’s all we got, but it was enough to send fans into a frenzy!

Haim will also be the musical guest on the May 13 episode of Saturday Night Live. Can’t wait! (They can’t, either.)

WE'RE PLAYING SNL AGAIN HOLY SHIT — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) April 26, 2017

TO TOP IT ALL OFF @MELISSAMCCARTHY IS OUR HOST 😍😍😍 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) April 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Right Now?” Tell us if you love it!