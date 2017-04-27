Chris Soules: Did He Delete Social Media Because He Was Using Phone During Crash?

Courtesy of Instagram

Was Chris Soules using his phone when he crashed his car into a tractor and killed Kenneth Mosher on April 24? That’s the latest angle police are looking into — and it could explain why he deleted his social media in the hours following the accident, according to a new report.

Police have Chris Soules’ phone and are looking into whether or not he was texting, talking on the phone or posting to social media at the time of his car crash, according to TMZ. The site reports that The Bachelor star often took photos of his Iowa town while he was driving, then posted them to social media, which could explain why he deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts just hours after the accident. Could he have posted something that showed he was on his phone when he crashed?!

This is obviously purely speculation, but there’s a lot for the police to look into when it comes to Chris’ cell phone: Besides social media, they’ll also reportedly be checking out his texts, photos and call log. If it’s determined he was using the phone during the accident, he could be charged with vehicular manslaughter, TMZ reports.

Chris was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident, and his preliminary hearing, to determine whether or not the case will go to trial, is scheduled for May 2. As we previously reported, Chris called 911 and admitted to crashing his truck into the back of a tractor, sending both vehicles and the other victim into a ditch. On the 911 call, an audibly shaken Chris explains that the man, later identified as Kenneth Mosher, 66, was unconscious.

A second audio clip between the 911 dispatcher and a cop at the scene reveals that the 35-year-old eventually fled in someone’s red pickup truck, although they’re still trying to confirm that person’s identity. Cops finally arrested Chris at his home a few hours later, and he was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris might’ve been using his phone during the crash? Could that be why he deleted his social media?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.